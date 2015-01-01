Abstract

The aim of this paper is to analyse the meaning of beach safety flags and their management along the Northern Spanish coast. There are more than 1000 small beaches, which are often in high demand by tourism during the summer season. To carry out the research, most of main beaches have been visited to observe and analyse the meaning of all the safety flags and their correct use depending on the oceanographic and meteorological conditions. The influence of the beach safety management and regulations on the use of beach safety signage has been also analysed. The results show that safety flag systems differ even between very close beaches where safety management is in the hands of different local governments. Outdated and local legal framework and the absence of an agreed system between the different organizations that provide lifeguarding services seem to be behind this lack of uniformity. A specific guide for beach safety flags and signage within a national safety beach plan agreed by all the autonomic or provincial governments may be a solution.

Language: en