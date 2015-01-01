Abstract

The aim of this study is to analyze the exercise of rights to legal capacity, personal freedom, and safety during psychiatric hospitalizations at a general hospital in an inner city from the state of São Paulo, Brazil, from the perspective of patients. This is a cross-sectional qualitative research study. Data were collected by interviewing 20 patients in the process of being discharged from the studied hospital who agreed to participate in the investigation. The guiding instrument of this interview was based on the WHO QualityRights interview tool and the obtained data were processed by means of thematic and content analyses.



RESULTS showed that the legal processes resulting from the Psychiatric Reform did not ensure the full exercise of the human rights of people with mental disorders admitted at general hospitals. Participants generally did not know about their rights to have access to their information and referred that they received information about their own health or these were given to their representatives.

