Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Abnormal balance is poorly responsive to dopaminergic therapy in Parkinson's disease (PD). Decreased vestibular efficacy may contribute to imbalance in PD. The purpose of this study was to investigate the relationship between vestibular measures of dynamic posturography and imbalance in PD while accounting for confounder variables.



METHODS: 106 patients with PD underwent dynamic posturography for the 6 conditions of the sensory integration test (SOT) using the Neurocom Equitest device. All SOT measures, nigrostriatal dopaminergic denervation ((+)-[(11)C]DTBZ PET), brain acetylcholinesterase ([(11)C]PMP PET), age, duration of disease, cognitive and parkinsonian motor scores, and ankle vibration sensitivity were used as regressors in a stepwise logistic regression model comparing PD patients with versus without imbalance defined as Hoehn and Yahr (HY) stage 2.5 or higher.



RESULTS: The presence of imbalance was significantly associated with vestibular ratio COP RMS (P = 0.002) independently from visual ratio COP velocity (P = 0.012), thalamic acetylcholinesterase activity (P = 0.0032), cognition (P = 0.006), motor severity (P = 0.0039), age (P = 0.001), ankle vibration sensitivity (P = 0.0008), and borderline findings for somatosensory ratio COP velocity (P = 0.074) and visual ratio COP RMS (P = 0.078). Nigrostriatal dopaminergic denervation did not achieve significance.



CONCLUSIONS: The inability to efficaciously utilize vestibular information to retain upright stance is a determinant of imbalance in PD independent from visual and somatosensory processing changes and nigrostriatal dopaminergic losses. Thalamic, but not cortical, cholinergic denervation incrementally predicted balance abnormality. Further research is needed to investigate an intrinsic role of the cholinergic thalamus in multi-sensory, in particular vestibular, processing functions of postural control in PD.

