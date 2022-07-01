|
Citation
|
Moulard M, Cosker E, Angioi-Duprez K, Laprevote V, Schwan R, Schwitzer T. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 71-79.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35932524
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: One goal of research into major depressive disorder (MDD) is to develop markers to predict and monitor the response to psychotropic treatments. The retina is endowed with a complex neurotransmission system, composed of the main neurotransmitters involved in the pathophysiology of MDD. The retina is therefore a relevant site of investigation for the identification of reliable and robust markers. However, the effects of antidepressants on the human retina are poorly studied. Here, we seek to study the potential specific effects of various antidepressants on retinal function in MDD patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Antidepressants; Major depressive disorder; Biomarkers; Electroretinography; Retina; Synaptic transmission