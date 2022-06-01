Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Disparities in gun violence across race are well documented. Studying these disparities is essential to reduce preventable gun deaths. This study evaluates the relationship between sociodemographic factors and firearms used in gun deaths.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective cohort study of firearm mortalities from 2009 to 2018 used the Mortality Multiple Cause-of-Death Public Use Record from the National Center for Health Statistics. The primary outcome was the type of firearm used and the secondary outcome was autopsy status. Factors of interest include race, ethnicity, gender, marital status, age, education, and place of death. Factors significantly associated with outcomes in univariate analyses were included in separate multivariate logistic regression models for assaults, intentional self-harm, and accidents.



RESULTS: A total of 276,127 firearm deaths from 2009 to 2018 were analyzed. Compared to White victims, Black victims were less likely to die from handguns (accident: odds ratio [OR] = 0.70, P < 0.05; self-harm: OR = 0.84, P < 0.001; assault: OR = 0.58, P < 0.001) and rifles, shotguns, or large firearms (accident: OR = 0.30, P < 0.001; self-harm: OR = 0.37, P < 0.001; assault: OR = 0.28, P < 0.001). Black decedents were more likely to undergo autopsy than White decedents (accident: OR = 2.14, P < 0.001; intentional self-harm: OR = 2.02, P < 0.001; assault: OR = 2.02, P < 0.001). Ethnicity, gender, marital status, age, education, and other racial identities were also associated with firearms used and autopsy rates (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Differences in firearms used and autopsy rates following gun deaths exist by race, ethnicity, gender, marital status, age, and education. Future studies should investigate the relationship between sociodemographic factors and firearms used and autopsy status following gun deaths.

