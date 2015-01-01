Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) pro-grammes equip and train people who arelikely to witness an opioid overdose to respond with effective first aid interventions. Despite OEND expansionacross North America, overdose rates are increasing, raising questions abouthow to improve OEND programmes. We conducted an iterative series ofcodesign stakeholder workshops to develop a prototype for take‐home naloxone (THN)‐kit (i.e., two doses of intranasal naloxone and training on howto administer it).



Methods: We recruited people who use opioids, frontline healthcare providers andpublic health representatives to participate in codesign workshops coveringquestions related to THN‐kit prototypes, training on how to use it, andimplementation, including refinement of design artefacts using personas and journey maps. Completed over 9 months, the workshops were audio‐recorded andtranscribed with visible results of the workshops (i.e., sticky notes, sketches)archived. We used thematic analyses of these materials to identify design requirements for THN‐kits and training.



Results: We facilitated 13 codesign workshops to identify and address gaps inexisting opioid overdose education training and THN‐kits and emphasize timelyresponse and stigma in future THN‐kit design. Using an iterative process, we created15 prototypes, 3 candidate prototypes and a final prototype THN‐kit from thesynthesis of the codesign workshops.



Conclusion: The final prototype is available for a variety of implementation andevaluation processes. The THN‐kit offers an integrated solution combining ultra‐brief training animation and physical packaging of nasal naloxone to be distributed infamily practice clinics, emergency departments, addiction medicine clinics andcommunity settings.Patient or Public Contribution:The codesign process was deliberately structured toinvolve community members (the public), with multiple opportunities for publiccontribution. In addition, patient/public participation was a principle for the management and structuring of the research team.

