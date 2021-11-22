|
Citation
Feng WL, Yin YJ, Liu ZY. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2022; 40(7): 535-537.
Vernacular Title
碳酸钡中毒致心律失常1例
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
35915948
Abstract
Barium carbonate poisoning is mostly caused by mistaken ingestion in clinical cases, and self-administration of poisoning is rare. In November 2020, Tianjin Occupational Disease Prevention Hospital admitted a patient with severe hypokalemia complicated with arrhythmia after taking poison. It is very important to take timely and effective potassium supplementation, symptomatic and detoxification treatment in the course of treatment. At the same time, closely observing the changes of vital signs and taking quick and accurate rescue measures in the event of malignant arrhythmia are the keys to ensuring the success of rescue. In this paper, the clinical data of the case were retrospectively analyzed, providing reference for the diagnosis and treatment of similar clinical cases.
Language: zh
Keywords
Arrhythmia; Arrhythmias, Cardiac; Barium; Barium carbonate; Carbonates; Humans; Hypokalemia; Poisoning; Retrospective Studies; Treatment