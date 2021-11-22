Abstract

Barium carbonate poisoning is mostly caused by mistaken ingestion in clinical cases, and self-administration of poisoning is rare. In November 2020, Tianjin Occupational Disease Prevention Hospital admitted a patient with severe hypokalemia complicated with arrhythmia after taking poison. It is very important to take timely and effective potassium supplementation, symptomatic and detoxification treatment in the course of treatment. At the same time, closely observing the changes of vital signs and taking quick and accurate rescue measures in the event of malignant arrhythmia are the keys to ensuring the success of rescue. In this paper, the clinical data of the case were retrospectively analyzed, providing reference for the diagnosis and treatment of similar clinical cases.



===



碳酸钡中毒在临床病例中多为误服所致，自杀服毒病例较为少见。2020年11月，天津市职业病防治院收治1例因轻生服毒后出现严重的低钾血症并发心律失常患者，在救治过程中采取及时有效的补钾和对症、解毒治疗至关重要，同时密切观察生命体征变化，在发生恶性心律失常时采取快速准确的抢救措施是确保抢救成功的关键。本文对患者的临床资料进行回顾性分析，为临床类似病例提供诊治参考。

Language: zh