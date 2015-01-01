|
Citation
|
Lopez-Romero L, Colins OF, Fanti K, Salekin RT, Romero E, Andershed H. J. Crim. Justice 2022; 80: e101744.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to test the predictive and incremental value of psychopathic trait dimensions in early childhood. To this end, a callous-unemotional (CU)-based approach was compared to the multidimensional psychopathic personality approach in predicting future and stable conduct problems (CP) and aggression, whilst controlling for well-established risk factors for child CP. Prospective longitudinal data were collected from a community sample of 2247 children (48.6% girls) aged three to six (Mage = 4.25; SD = 0.91) at the initial assessment. Participants were followed annually for two years, with information provided by parents. Children were assigned to six mutually exclusive groups based on their baseline levels of psychopathic traits and conduct problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Callous-unemotional traits; Conduct problems; Early childhood; Predictive incremental value; Psychopathy; Reactive and proactive aggression