Abstract

This study aimed to test the predictive and incremental value of psychopathic trait dimensions in early childhood. To this end, a callous-unemotional (CU)-based approach was compared to the multidimensional psychopathic personality approach in predicting future and stable conduct problems (CP) and aggression, whilst controlling for well-established risk factors for child CP. Prospective longitudinal data were collected from a community sample of 2247 children (48.6% girls) aged three to six (Mage = 4.25; SD = 0.91) at the initial assessment. Participants were followed annually for two years, with information provided by parents. Children were assigned to six mutually exclusive groups based on their baseline levels of psychopathic traits and conduct problems.



RESULTS showed that, after accounting for sociodemographic variables, temperamental features (e.g., fearlessness), and ADHD symptoms, children scoring high in all psychopathic traits and high in CP were at increased risk to display future and stable CP, reactive and proactive aggression, followed by the group of children high in CU traits and CP. Future research on child psychopathy may benefit from considering the constellation of co-occurring interpersonal, affective and behavioral psychopathic traits, and could inform developmental models aiming to explain heterogeneity in child CP.

