Abstract

In this study, distinct trajectories of gun-carrying were identified among a sample of juvenile justice-involved males (n = 1134) using semi-parametric group-based trajectory modeling. It was then examined if psychopathic traits as measured by the Youth Psychopathic Traits Inventory (YPI) were associated with group membership. Three trajectory groups were identified: "abstainers", "desisting" and "late-starters". Multinomial logistic regression models suggested that high scores on the Callous-Unemotional factor of the YPI increased the likelihood of being in the desisting group while high scores on the Grandiose-Manipulative factor of the YPI increased the likelihood of being in the late-starter group. These associations held controlling for several factors previously found to be associated with gun-carrying (i.e., age, gender, race/ethnicity, perceptions of gun accessibility, peer delinquency, prior delinquency, exposure to violence, neighborhood disorder, perceived rewards of crime, and gang involvement). These findings have important implications for understanding the facet-level associations of psychopathic traits and patterns of gun-carrying. The findings are particularly relevant considering the unique treatment profile for youth with elevated psychopathic traits.

