SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Okada DT, Pollard JW. J. Coll. Stud. Psychother. 2021; 35(4): 406-417.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/87568225.2020.1753609

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Many studies and reports, both governmental and academic, plus legislation, have suggested and some mandated the establishment of threat assessment teams to protect campuses. These teams have proliferated across university, college and community college campuses nationally. Despite these efforts, targeted violence continues in our communities and on our campuses. The community in and around Salem, Oregon has instituted a community-based approach, the Willamette Valley Adult Threat Advisory Team, that is seen by many as the future of targeted mass violence prevention. We examine the advantages and benefits of incorporating a community-based approach to threat assessment. and explore the role higher education can play in those efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

Campus shooting; community prevention; targeted violence; threat assessment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print