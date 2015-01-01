Abstract

At the outset of a clinical relationship, boundaries are created in order to define the therapeutic relationship, outline the treatment process, and explain the limits of confidentiality. Although clients initially agree to these conditions, there are instances when clients violate these boundaries by engaging in stalking behaviors against their mental health providers. It is estimated that between 10-20% of mental health professionals will be stalked by a client over the course of their careers. Stalking is a crime that does not discriminate, and there is no correlation between its occurrence and a clinician's skill level or experience. Despite this real threat to clinician safety, there is a lack of awareness and training on this issue and a majority of clinicians report feeling unprepared to handle such behaviors.

Language: en