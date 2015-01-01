SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Honeycutt DR, Rickard GK. J. Coll. Stud. Psychother. 2021; 35(2): 136-151.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/87568225.2019.1650682

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this article, the authors discuss the pathways to sexual offenses, risk factors, treatment, and unique ethical challenges inherent in working with students who have a history of sexual offending behavior or exhibit risk factors for such behavior. We also address unique clinical competencies and knowledge and provide recommendations for clinicians who find themselves in a position of having to work with such students despite contraindications. Finally, we explore the consideration of implementing a systems approach to mitigate risks posed by a student with sexual behavior problems by way of the college or university's behavioral assessment or intervention team.


Language: en

Keywords

pedophilia; rape; risk assessment; sexual assault; Sexual misconduct

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print