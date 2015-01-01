Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Efforts to identify child traffickers, rescue victims of Child Trafficking (CT) and facilitate a smooth reunification of children with their families remain important child protection components of the CT crisis in Ghana. This study utilizes the experiences of practitioners in three (3) regional offices of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) - International Needs Ghana, that is at the forefront of implementing national strategies aimed at protecting and safeguarding the welfare of children.



Method

We solicited the views of 15 practitioners involved in CT interventions on the approaches used to identify traffickers and rescue and care for trafficked children in Ghana. Evidence was gathered by means of semi-structured qualitative interviews. Narratives from the practitioners were organized using NVivo and analyzed thematically following reflexive thematic analysis procedures.



Results

The study identified three inter-connected approaches used by practitioners to rescue and protect victims of trafficking. These include the following: 1) community engagements and participatory efforts, 2) The use of private investigators, 3) The provision of aftercare support to rescued children through placing them in care homes where they are prepared for reunification with their families.



Conclusion

Based on these, the findings recommend the intensification of trafficking awareness campaigns in rural communities where education is lacking. The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been identified as an appropriate national body to spearhead such a mandate. Considering that some traffickers are protected by communities, it is recommended that government and non-profits make efforts at creating awareness in communities about the dangers of shielding traffickers through community durbars and informative sessions during cultural festivities like the "Hogbetsotso" festival, "Asogli Yam Festival", and the "Odwira" festival.



FINDINGS also point to the need for state and non-state institutions to prepare poor families financially for the return of their trafficked children through equipping them with technical and vocational skills like bead making, soap making, weaving and carpentering. Finally, the study recommends the incorporation of trauma-informed treatments in the curriculum training of professionals like social workers and psychologists, to ensure that they provide evidence-based services for children in after-care.



KEYwords: Human trafficking;

Language: en