Abstract

Background

Studies have shown significant links between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and mental and behavioral health outcomes. However, limited research has examined these associations among Jamaican women.



Objective

We investigated the associations between individual (sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, and witnessing a mother being abused) and categorized (0, 1, 2, 3-4) ACEs and depression, anxiety, alcohol and marijuana use among Jamaican women.

Participants and setting

Data were obtained from the 2016 Women's Health Survey (WHS)--a nationally representative sample of young Jamaican women aged 15-64 years.



Methods

A series of multivariate (OLS) and logistic regression analyses were conducted. OLS regression analyses were conducted to examine the individual and categorized effect of ACEs on depression, anxiety, and alcohol use. To examine the individual and categorized effect of ACEs on marijuana use, binary logistic regression analyses were run.



Results

Exposure to physical abuse (B = 1.79), witnessing a mother being abused (B = 1.38), and having at least one adversity (B range = 0.73-3.98) in childhood were significant predictors of increased depressive symptoms. Sexual (B = 3.39), physical (B = 1.61), and emotional (B = 0.93) abuse, and being exposed to 2 or more ACEs (B range = 2.82-3.54) were significantly associated with increased levels of anxiety. Sexual abuse (OR = 4.37), witnessing a mother being abused (OR = 2.20), and having 3-4 adversities (OR = 8.33) in childhood were associated with marijuana use. No significant association was found between individual nor categorized ACEs and alcohol use.



Conclusions

This study highlights the need for interventions and policies aimed at addressing ACEs to disrupt the sequalae of negative mental and behavioral outcomes.

