Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a type of violence against children that has received signiﬁcant concern worldwide which lead to short-term and long-term consequences, also a worrisome burden to the family and society. Aim of study: Was to assess mothers' perception for protection of their children from sexual abuse. Research design: A descriptive design was utilized in this study. Setting: This study was conducted at Benha Maternal and Child Health center (B), Kafr-Shokr Maternal and Child Health center, Shiben-El-Kanater Maternal and Child Health center and Kalyub El-Balad Maternal and Child Health center. Sample: Simple random sample of mothers, total sample size was 381 mothers. Tools: Two tools were used, I): A structured interviewing questionnaire to assess a): Child's characteristics, mothers' socio- demographic characteristics, b): Knowledge of mothers about protection of children from sexual abuse, c): Reported practice of mothers for protection of their children from sexual abuse and d): Attitude of mothers regarding protection from child sexual abuse and II): Child sexual abuse myths scale to assess false beliefs of mother toward child sexual abuse.



RESULTS: 58.8% of mothers had average total knowledge level regarding protection of children from sexual abuse while 60.1% of them had unsatisfactory total reported practices level regarding protection of children from sexual abuse and 66.9% of them had positive total attitude regarding protection of their children from sexual abuse.



CONCLUSION: There were positive statistically significant correlation between mothers' total knowledge, total reported practices and total attitude regarding protection of their children from sexual abuse. Recommendations: Health education program should be developed and implemented for mothers regarding child sexual abuse to improve their knowledge and practices to protect their children from sexual abuse.

Language: en