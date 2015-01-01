Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anger is a natural emotion that activates self-defense mechanisms to protect oneself in stressful situations. Anger can have negative effects on one's physical health and cause emotional problems such as depression, lowered quality of life and interpersonal problems. Aim of study: Was toassess effect of anger management educational program on mode of anger expression among nursing students.



DESIGN: Quasi-experimental research design. Setting: This study was conducted at Faculty of Nursing at Benha University. Study subjects: A convenient sample include nursing students at first academic year in faculty of nursing at Benha University. Tools of Data collection: Three tools were used: I: Structured interview questionnaire sheet include (socio demographic data, health characteristics of students & family characteristics of students. II: Descriptive scale of expression of anger and III: Adolescent anger rating scale.



RESULTS: The majority of studied students had risky or inappropriate expression of anger preprogram, while post-program the majority of them had non risky or appropriate expression of anger. More than two thirds of the studied students had high level of total adolescent anger rating scale pre-program, while, post program less than two thirds of them had low level total adolescent anger rating scale.



CONCLUSION: There was a high statistically significant difference in total adolescent anger rating scale among studied sample pre -post program. Recommendations: Activating the role of media institutions in society to enrich individuals with the information necessary to understand the problem of anger and to identify treatment methods.

