Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide behavior is a serious public health problem among schizophrenic patients and need for medication and psychotherapy for prevention.



AIM: This study aimed to assess the relationship between suicidal thoughts and positive symptoms among schizophrenic patients.



DESIGN: Descriptive correlational design was utilized to achieve the aim of the study. Setting: This study was conducted at Psychiatric and Mental Health Hospital in Banha city. Subjects: Sample sizewas 100 schizophrenic patients were included in the study. Tools of data collection: Three tools were used to collect data. I: A structured interview questionnaire to assess socio-demographic data and clinical data. II: Scale for assessment of positive symptoms and III: Beck scale for suicide ideation.



RESULTS: More than three quarters of the studied patients have severed level of positive symptoms. Majority of the studied subject expressed that they have moderate to strong wish to die, moderate to strong active suicide attempt and the Frequency of suicide ideation are persistent or continuous respectively. Majority of the studied subject respectively expressed that they are accepting their attitude toward the ideation and have no sense of control over suicidal action Conclusion: There was highly positive significant correlation between total scale for the assessment of positive symptoms and total suicidal thought. Recommendation: The development of psychological interventions, Family interventions may reduce the risk of suicidal behavior and further studies are necessary using a large probability sample for generalization of the results.

