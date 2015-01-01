SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bauer BW, Hom MA, Karnick AT, Charpentier CJ, Keefer LA, Capron DW, Rudd MD, Bryan CJ. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2022; 46(4): 686-703.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10608-021-10285-7

unavailable

Forecasts about the future can dictate actions and behaviors performed in the present moment. Given that periods of elevated acute suicide risk often consist of elevated negative affect and hopelessness, individuals during these periods may more bias-prone and make decisions (e.g., suicide attempts) based on inaccurate affective forecasts about their futures (e.g., overestimating future pain/psychiatric symptom severity). The aim of this study was to examine the accuracy of hopelessness in predicting future feelings--an important step for understanding possible decision-making biases that may occur near elevated periods of acute suicide risk.


Affective forecasting; Cognitive biases; Decision making; Heuristics; Suicide

