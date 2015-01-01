Abstract

Intolerance of uncertainty (IU) correlates with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and coping-oriented alcohol use, a known risk factor for, and consequence of, alcohol use disorder (AUD). However, no studies have explicitly evaluated associations among PTSD symptoms, IU, and alcohol-related outcomes in trauma-exposed populations. The current study evaluated the main and interactive effects of PTSD symptoms and IU in relation to alcohol use and problems (i.e., past-month alcohol consumption and binge frequency, negative alcohol-related consequences, coping motives), using secondary data from a laboratory investigation of trauma and alcohol cue reactivity. Exploratory analyses were also conducted with regards to primary subfacets of IU (i.e., inhibitory IU and prospective IU).

