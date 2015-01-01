Abstract

In this paper, the authors present an overview of issues related to the concept, classification, manual detection and automatic detection of fake news. In particular, the authors present two widely applied techniques today: Traditional machine learning and deep learning. These two techniques are based on content analysis and initially offered positive results. However, this article is of an overview research, therefore we only stop at the level of synthesizing, analyzing, commenting and presenting previous research results. Our main contribution in this paper is to point out the challenges and upcoming research directions for Vietnamese in the field of fake news detection.

Language: en