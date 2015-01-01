Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Identify the prevalence of postpartum depression and associated factors of mothers whose babies under six months old. Describe the level of social support towards the mentioned subjects. Confirm the social support demand of the research subjects. Sample size: 349.



METHOD: Use qualitative and quantitative approaches. Result 1: The prevalence of postpartum depression is 23.5%; there are statistically significant differences between postpartum depression and factors such as: the status of alcohol usage, the quality of sleep, sexual intercourse after giving birth (p<0.05). Result 2: The average MOS SSS score is 3.52 ± 0.87. Result 3: Mothers suffering from postpartum depression need social supports including having money to pay for life, an assistant to take care of their children and a job as well as being provided with enough childcare knowledge.



Mụcđích: Xác định tỷ lệ rối loạn trầm cảm và một sốyếu tố liên quan ở bà mẹ có con dưới 6 tháng tuổi. Mô tả mức độ hỗ trợ xã hội ởđối tượng nghiên cứu đãđề cập. Tìm hiểu nhucầu hỗ trợ xã hội ởđối tượng nghiên cứu. Số khách thể: 349. Phương pháp: Nghiên cứu kết hợp địnhlượng và định tính. Kết quả 1:Tỷlệrốiloạntrầmcảm sau sinh là 23,5%; Sự khác biệt có ý nghĩathống kê giữarốiloạntrầmcảm sau sinh và mộtsốyếutốnhư tình trạngsửdụngrượu bia, chấtlượnggiấcngủcủa bà mẹ,đờisống tình dụccủa bà mẹ sau sinh(p<0,05). Kếtquả 2:Điểm trung bình của thang đohỗtrợ xã hội MOS SSS là 3,52 ± 0,87. Kếtquả 3: Bàmẹ có rốiloạntrầmcảm sau sinh cần nhu cầuhỗtrợ xã hội là có tiền trang trải cho cuộcsống,có ngườiphụ bên chăm con, có công việc và được cung cấpkiếnthứcvềchăm con

