Abstract

The goal of this study is to identify the effect of disaster type and characteristics of damage on PTSD and depression and to suggest effective intervention for mental health among victims of disasters. The main findings from the study are as follows. First, the participants of the study experienced typhoons 26.8%, torrential rain 25.8%, earthquakes 32.5%, and fire 14.8%. They experienced life-threatening event 42.3%, physical injury 6.3%, and material damage 79.7%. Second, the risk groups of PTSD represented 35.6% and depression 14.6% among the participants. Third, PTSD had significant differences according to the type and time of the disaster, threatened life, physical injury, and material damage. The depression had significant differences according to the type and time of the disaster, physical injury, and material damage. Fourth, the type and time of the disaster, threatened life, and physical injury were found to have a significant effect on both PTSD and depression. Based on the results, the effective disaster mental health services were suggested.



===



본 연구는 재난 경험자의 정신건강문제에 대한 효과적인 개입 방안을 제언하기 위하여 재난유형과 피해특성이 재난경험자의 PTSD, 우울에 미치는 영향을 확인하고자 하였다. 주요결과는 다음과 같 다. 첫째, 조사대상자가 경험한 재난유형은 태풍 26.8%, 호우 25.8%, 지진 32.5%, 화재 14.8%로 나타 났다. 피해경험은 생명위협 42.3%, 신체피해 6.3%, 물적 피해 79.7%로 나타났다. 둘째, 조사대상자 중 PTSD 위험군이 35.6%, 우울 위험군은 14.6% 으로 나타났다. 셋째, 재난유형, 재난시기, 생명위협, 신체피해, 물적 피해에 따른 PTSD가 유의한 차이가 있는 것으로 나타났다. 재난유형, 재난시기, 신체 피해, 물적 피해에 따른 우울이 유의한 차이가 있는 것으로 나타났다. 넷째, 재난유형, 재난시기, 생명위협, 신체상해는 PTSD, 우울 모두에 유의한 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났다. 이러한 결과에 기초하여 효과적인 재난정신건강서비스 제공 방안에 대하여 제언하였다.

Language: ko