Citation
Hyun J, Kim H, Ahn YJ. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(4): 23-34.
Vernacular Title
재난유형과 피해특성이 외상 후 스트레스 및 우울에 미치는 영향
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The goal of this study is to identify the effect of disaster type and characteristics of damage on PTSD and depression and to suggest effective intervention for mental health among victims of disasters. The main findings from the study are as follows. First, the participants of the study experienced typhoons 26.8%, torrential rain 25.8%, earthquakes 32.5%, and fire 14.8%. They experienced life-threatening event 42.3%, physical injury 6.3%, and material damage 79.7%. Second, the risk groups of PTSD represented 35.6% and depression 14.6% among the participants. Third, PTSD had significant differences according to the type and time of the disaster, threatened life, physical injury, and material damage. The depression had significant differences according to the type and time of the disaster, physical injury, and material damage. Fourth, the type and time of the disaster, threatened life, and physical injury were found to have a significant effect on both PTSD and depression. Based on the results, the effective disaster mental health services were suggested.
Language: ko