Abstract

This study was conducted on 200 office workers in public companies with a high psychological burden due to the relocation to the countryside. It was intended to understand their mental health level and check whether they had experienced peer suicide. Through frequency analysis and t-verification, the mental health level of office workers who experienced peer suicide and those who did not was compared. The results of the study were as follows. First, office workers at public companies had the highest job stress among depression, job stress, and suicidal thoughts. It was found that 25.5% of the survey subjects experienced peer suicide. Second, It was found that office workers who experienced peer suicide were risk factors and had a significant effect on suicidal thoughts. Through this, it was confirmed that immediate intervention was needed when suicide occurred at work. Based on these research results, the necessity of preventing suicide of office workers and follow-up management of office workers who have experienced co-suicide was presented, and the direction of support at the national and corporate levels was sought.



===



본 연구는 지방 이전으로 인해 심리적 부담이 큰 공기업 직장인을 대상으로 이들의 정신건강 수준을 파악하고 동료자살 경험 유무를 확인하고자 하였다. 이를 위해 지방 이전 공기업 직장인 200명을 대상으로 설문조사를 실시한 후 빈도분석과 t-검증을 통해 정신건강 수준을 분석하고 동료자살을 경험한 직장인과 경험하지 않은 직장인의 정신건강 수준을 비교하였다. 주요 연구 결과는 첫째, 공기 업 직장인은 우울, 직무스트레스, 자살생각 중 직무스트레스가 가장 높았고 조사 대상 중 25.5%가 동료 자살을 경험한 것으로 나타났다. 둘째, 직장인의 동료자살 경험은 직장인의 자살생각에 유의한 영향을 주는 것으로 나타났다. 이를 통해 동료자살 경험은 직장인의 자살생각에 위험요인이고 직장 에서 자살사건이 발생할 경우 즉각적인 개입이 필요함을 확인할 수 있었다. 이러한 연구결과를 바탕 으로 직장인의 자살 예방과 동료자살 경험 직장인의 사후관리 필요성을 제시하고, 기업적⋅국가적 차원의 지원 방향을 모색하였다.

Language: ko