Kim HJ, Park JY. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(4): 107-123.
직장인의 동료자살 경험과 정신건강
This study was conducted on 200 office workers in public companies with a high psychological burden due to the relocation to the countryside. It was intended to understand their mental health level and check whether they had experienced peer suicide. Through frequency analysis and t-verification, the mental health level of office workers who experienced peer suicide and those who did not was compared. The results of the study were as follows. First, office workers at public companies had the highest job stress among depression, job stress, and suicidal thoughts. It was found that 25.5% of the survey subjects experienced peer suicide. Second, It was found that office workers who experienced peer suicide were risk factors and had a significant effect on suicidal thoughts. Through this, it was confirmed that immediate intervention was needed when suicide occurred at work. Based on these research results, the necessity of preventing suicide of office workers and follow-up management of office workers who have experienced co-suicide was presented, and the direction of support at the national and corporate levels was sought.
Language: ko