Citation
Min SJ, Kim YW. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(4): 143-159.
Vernacular Title
트라우마와 공격성 - 분노표현와 일치성의 순차적 매개효과 -
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study seeks to investigate the sequential mediating effects of the anger-out/in process and the degree of congruence in the relationship between trauma and aggression. For this purpose, data were collected by online self-reported surveys from 623 adult students at a cyber university, and frequency analysis, Cronbach-α coefficient confirmation, a descriptive statistical analysis, and a Pearson correlation analysis were conducted. Effects of relationship between each variables were verified by bootstrap verification, through the application of a sequential mediating effect model of SPSS Process macro, the sixth model. The results showed that trauma, the anger-out/in metric, congruence, and aggression were significantly correlated. In addition, trauma indirectly had a positive effect on aggression through anger-out/in, indirectly had a positive effect on aggression through congruence, and indirectly had a positive effect on aggression through anger-out/in and congruence. Hence, the hypothesis that the sequential mediating effects of anger-out/in and congruence will be significant in the relationship between trauma and aggression was adopted. In this study, the significance levels and limitations are revealed and follow-up studies are suggested.
Language: ko