Abstract

This study seeks to investigate the sequential mediating effects of the anger-out/in process and the degree of congruence in the relationship between trauma and aggression. For this purpose, data were collected by online self-reported surveys from 623 adult students at a cyber university, and frequency analysis, Cronbach-α coefficient confirmation, a descriptive statistical analysis, and a Pearson correlation analysis were conducted. Effects of relationship between each variables were verified by bootstrap verification, through the application of a sequential mediating effect model of SPSS Process macro, the sixth model. The results showed that trauma, the anger-out/in metric, congruence, and aggression were significantly correlated. In addition, trauma indirectly had a positive effect on aggression through anger-out/in, indirectly had a positive effect on aggression through congruence, and indirectly had a positive effect on aggression through anger-out/in and congruence. Hence, the hypothesis that the sequential mediating effects of anger-out/in and congruence will be significant in the relationship between trauma and aggression was adopted. In this study, the significance levels and limitations are revealed and follow-up studies are suggested.



본 연구는 트라우마와 공격성의 관계에서, 분노표출/분노억압, 일치성의 순차적 매개효과를 탐색하 고자 한 연구이다. 이를 위해 한 사이버대학 재학 중인 성인 623명을 자기기입식 온라인 설문조사를 실시하여 자료를 수집하였고, 빈도분석, Cronbach-α계수 확인, 기술통계 분석, Pearson 상관분석을 실시하였다. 부트스트랩 검증을 하여 각 변인 간 관계의 영향을 검증하였으며, 이 때 SPSS Process macro의 순차적 매개효과 모형인 6번 모형을 적용하였다. 연구결과로, 트라우마, 분노표출/분노억압, 일치성, 공격성은 유의한 상관관계를 보였다. 또한, 트라우마는 분노표출/분노억압을 매개하여 공격 성에 간접적으로 정의 영향을 미쳤고, 일치성을 매개하여 공격성에 간접적으로 정의 영향을 미쳤으 며, 분노표출/분노억압과 일치성을 순차적으로 매개하여 공격성에 간접적으로 정의 영향을 미쳤다. 이를 통해, 트라우마와 공격성과의 관계에서, 분노표출/분노억압과 일치성의 순차적 매개효과가 유 의할 것이라는 가설은 채택되었다. 본 연구의 의의와 한계를 밝히며 후속연구를 제언하였다.

Language: ko