Abstract

Aviation security activities include countering direct attacks such as preventing or responding to threats of terrorism. Also, actions against cyber attacks and remote control using wired/wireless communication of aircraft or navigation facilities are considered as important indirect security activities. If cyber attacks are occurred in aviation infrastructure such as aircraft or airports in operation, many national losses are anticipated. Cyber intrusions from aeronautical communications networks or aircraft systems are not very different from those seen in other industries. Even though, the communication, navigation, surveillance and passenger service systems of advanced aircraft are developed with enhanced security measures, there are still many vulnerabilities. This paper analyzes the types of cyber threats to the aviation systems and the vulnerabilities to cyber threats in the internal and external infrastructure of aircraft, and discusses measures to counter them.



항공 보안 활동에는 테러의 차단이나 위협과 같은 직접적인 공격에 대응하는 활동과 항공기 및 항행 안전시설의 유/무선 통신을 이용한 원격조정과 같은 사이버 공격에 대비하는 간접적인 보안 활동이 있다. 운용중인 항공기나 공항 등 항공 인프라에서 사이버 공격이 현실화 되면 많은 국가적 손실이 예상된다. 항공 통신 네트워크나 항공기 시스템의 사이버 침입은 일반적인 지상 산업에서 나타나는 것과 크게 다르지 않다. 하지만 첨단 디지털 항공기의 통신, 정보, 항법, 감시 및 승객 서비스 시스템 은 지상 네트워크 시스템의 통신 환경에 대한 보안과 더불어 더 많은 취약점을 갖고 진보하고 있다. 본 논문은 항공 시스템에 대한 사이버 위협의 유형과 항공기 내부 및 외부 인프라의 사이버 위협에 대한 취약점을 분석하고 이에 대응하기 위한 방안들을 제시하였다.

