Citation
Lim IK, Cho KH, Oh JH, Lee JR. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(3): 21-31.
Vernacular Title
항공 시스템에 대한 사이버 위협 대응 방안
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Aviation security activities include countering direct attacks such as preventing or responding to threats of terrorism. Also, actions against cyber attacks and remote control using wired/wireless communication of aircraft or navigation facilities are considered as important indirect security activities. If cyber attacks are occurred in aviation infrastructure such as aircraft or airports in operation, many national losses are anticipated. Cyber intrusions from aeronautical communications networks or aircraft systems are not very different from those seen in other industries. Even though, the communication, navigation, surveillance and passenger service systems of advanced aircraft are developed with enhanced security measures, there are still many vulnerabilities. This paper analyzes the types of cyber threats to the aviation systems and the vulnerabilities to cyber threats in the internal and external infrastructure of aircraft, and discusses measures to counter them.
Language: ko