Hwang CY, Park HS. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(3): 103-121.
군 안전교육과 안전의식이 안전성과에 미치는 영향에 관한 연구 - 안전문화의 매개효과를 중심으로 -
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
This study empirically analyzes how safety education and safety awareness, both important factors in establishing safety culture in the army, affect safety performance and also empirically analyzes the mediating effect of safety culture. The results of this study are as follows. First, the effect of the attitude toward safety education and the level of implementation of the safety education program shows the effect of safety education on safety culture. Second, the effect of the severity of safety rules and the overall understanding of safety education shows the effect of safety awareness on safety culture. Third, the effect of the attitude toward safety education and the level of implementation of the safety education program shows the effect of safety education on safety performance. Fourth, the effect of the severity of safety rules and etc, all four factors shows the effect of safety awareness of safety performance. Fifth, the effect of the members and leadership styles shows the effect of safety culture on safety performance. Sixth, It was found that the safety culture had a mediating effect on all variables.
Language: ko