Abstract

This study empirically analyzes how safety education and safety awareness, both important factors in establishing safety culture in the army, affect safety performance and also empirically analyzes the mediating effect of safety culture. The results of this study are as follows. First, the effect of the attitude toward safety education and the level of implementation of the safety education program shows the effect of safety education on safety culture. Second, the effect of the severity of safety rules and the overall understanding of safety education shows the effect of safety awareness on safety culture. Third, the effect of the attitude toward safety education and the level of implementation of the safety education program shows the effect of safety education on safety performance. Fourth, the effect of the severity of safety rules and etc, all four factors shows the effect of safety awareness of safety performance. Fifth, the effect of the members and leadership styles shows the effect of safety culture on safety performance. Sixth, It was found that the safety culture had a mediating effect on all variables.



본 연구는 육군의 안전문화를 정착시키는 데 중요한 요소인 안전교육과 안전의식이 안전성과에 어 떻게 영향을 미치고 있는지와 안전문화의 매개효과를 실증 분석하는 데 있다. 본 연구의 결과는 첫째, 안전교육이 안전문화에 미치는 영향은 안전교육에 대한 태도와 안전교육 프로그램 이행도가 영향을 미치는 것이다. 둘째, 안전의식이 안전문화에 미치는 영향은 안전규칙 엄격성과 안전교육 이해도가 영향을 미친다. 셋째, 안전교육이 안전성과에 미치는 영향은 안전교육에 대한 태도와 안전 교육 프로그램 이행도가 영향을 미친다. 넷째, 안전의식이 안전성과에 미치는 영향은 안전규칙 엄격 성 등 네 가지 요인 모두 영향을 미친다. 다섯째, 안전문화가 안전성과에 미치는 영향은 구성원과 리더십 스타일이 영향을 미친다. 여섯째, 안전문화의 매개효과 분석 결과 모두 매개효과가 작용을 하는 것으로 나타났다.

