Citation
Hong YR, Choi CS. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(3): 157-167.
Vernacular Title
중학생의 우울이 삶의 만족에 미치는 영향 및 스마트폰 중독의 조절효과
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to identify the degree of life satisfaction of middle school adolescents, to understand the influence of depression on life satisfaction, and to confirm the moderating effect of smartphone addiction in the relationship between depression and life satisfaction. The subjects of this study were 315 middle school adolescents. Data were analyzed by frequency analysis, mean and standard deviation, Pearson correlation, and hierarchical multiple regression analysis. Among the general characteristics, the items that showed differences in life satisfaction were perceived atmosphere, communication with parents, and school life satisfaction. Factors predicting the degree of life satisfaction of middle school adolescents were school life satisfaction, family atmosphere, depression, and smartphone addiction in order. Smartphone addiction showed a significant moderating effect on the effect of depression in middle school adolescents on life satisfaction. In other words, it was confirmed that smartphone addiction strengthens the effect of depression in middle school adolescents on life satisfaction.
Language: ko