Abstract

Since the urban regeneration project area is a declining city, it is very vulnerable to disasters. However, they do not take disaster seriously when planning or promoting the urban regeneration project. In this study, a technique that can be used as a reference for urban regeneration projects was developed with a focus on floods that occur frequently in Korea. Through research, 25 urban planning flood management techniques were developed by reflecting the characteristics of urban regeneration projects around rivers. In addition, the techniques were applied to the Usan-dong urban regeneration project and seven complementary points (creation of buffer zones around rivers, trench installations on roads, etc.) were derived. These techniques can be applied to urban regeneration projects near rivers and will be helpful in developing cities that are safe from flooding.



도시재생사업이 추진되는 지역은 대표적인 쇠퇴 도시로 다른 지역에 비해 재난에 취약하나, 도시재 생사업을 계획하거나 추진하는 과정에서 재난에 대한 고려가 부족한 실정이다. 본 연구에서는 국내 에서 발생빈도가 높은 재난인 홍수로부터 안전한 도시재생사업을 추진할 수 있도록 하천주변 도시 재생사업의 특성을 고려하여 총 25개의 도시계획적 홍수관리기법을 제시하였다. 개발한 기법을 강 원도 원주시 우산동 도시재생사업에 시범적용하였고 홍수관리측면에서 개발계획의 보완사항을 제 시하였다. 내수 및 외수 위험도를 고려하여 각 기법을 적용하였으며, 하천변 완충지대 조성, 도로에 트렌치 설치 등 7개 홍수관리 측면의 보완 가능사항을 도출하였다. 본 기법은 하천주변에 추진하는 도시재생사업에 적용할 수 있으며, 홍수로부터 안전한 도시조성에 기여할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

