Kim BR, Lee CH, Sim OB. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(2): 49-62.
홍수위험과 연계한 도시계획적 홍수관리기법에 관한 연구 - 하천주변 도시재생사업을 대상으로 -
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
Abstract
Since the urban regeneration project area is a declining city, it is very vulnerable to disasters. However, they do not take disaster seriously when planning or promoting the urban regeneration project. In this study, a technique that can be used as a reference for urban regeneration projects was developed with a focus on floods that occur frequently in Korea. Through research, 25 urban planning flood management techniques were developed by reflecting the characteristics of urban regeneration projects around rivers. In addition, the techniques were applied to the Usan-dong urban regeneration project and seven complementary points (creation of buffer zones around rivers, trench installations on roads, etc.) were derived. These techniques can be applied to urban regeneration projects near rivers and will be helpful in developing cities that are safe from flooding.
Language: ko