Abstract

As people's life expectancies increase as a result of advancements in science, technology, and medical technology, humanity has entered a never-before-seen post-aged society. These social changes have resulted in a variety of social problems, including a decline in the labor force, an increase in medical costs for the elderly, an increase in elderly poverty, and an increase in criminal offenses among the elderly. Thus, in order to prevent and respond to the growing number of criminal offenses committed by the elderly, we propose the creation of jobs for the elderly to aid in their social integration. Second, a it is necessary to prepare spaces in order to preserve and strengthen social bonds among the elderly, as well as to establish a network based on the local community. Finally, an education program will need to be developed to teach the elderly how to control and suppress their emotions and anger on their own.

