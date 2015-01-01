Abstract

Most Korean organizations and companies have tried to solve the sexual harassment problem through compulsory sexual harassment prevention education and formal grievance handling procedures. Nevertheless, many women still say they have been sexually harassed at work. Moreover, secondary victimization of sexual harassment in the workplace has been reported constantly. After the damage, sexual harassment victims at work experience negative experiences such as mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, guilt, suicidal thoughts, and overall stress. This affects not only individual problems but also organizations. The strategies to prevent secondary victimization of sexual harassment in the workplace are as follows. First, laws, policies and agencies related to secondary victimization of sexual harassment in the workplace should be unified. Second, the victim and supporters must be actively protected. Third, it is necessary to train a dedicated supervisor with expertise in handling sexual harassment and gender discrimination cases in the workplace. Fourth, Specific guidelines for secondary victimization of sexual harassment in the workplace should be prepared. Fifth, a gender equality in the workplace culture should be created.

