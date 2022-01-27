Abstract

The enforcement of the Severe Accident Punishment Act will be implemented from January 27, 2022, and it is expected for the protection of fundamental rights at work and the responsibility of the corporations about homicide by negligence to be reinforced. Accordingly, this study intends to base on the corporate homicide by negligence in the United Kingdom that was implemented in 2007 to consider the case by focusing on the limits after the execution of the act and provide base data for the establishment of safety rights for the laborers of the future society in South Korea. Based on the case in the United Kingdom, the points that were criticized included the following; first, the fewer cases of indictment than expected, second, the limits in holding subjects accountable for responsibility, and third, difficulties in vindicating the severe 'infringement.' This is considered as a limit that could occur in South Korea followed by the implementation of the Severe Accident Punishment Act.

