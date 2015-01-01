Abstract

The purpose of this study is to suggest the customized smart disaster management system for rural areas with elements of technological development. For achieving the research goal, we tried to derive and systematically classify the rural disaster through the concept of 'Sam Nong [Nongmin (farmer), Nongup (agriculture), Nongchon (rural village)]'. And we tried to get how ICBMS (IoT, Clouding, Big Data, Mobile & Machine intelligence, Security & SNS), the core technologies of the 4th industrial revolution, can be applied in the disaster management process and its implications were examined for each disaster management process. Main results are as follows; First, this study suggested 3 categories including living safety crisis, disaster safety crisis (2 from farmer side), agricultural production disaster, agricultural-related industrial disaster(2 from agrculture side), environment disaster, and infrastructure disaster (2 from rural village side). Second, smart technologies have been utilized in the process of prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. Third, customized smart disaster management system of rural areas has become a framework of future rural disaster management's criteria.

Language: en