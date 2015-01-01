Abstract

The purpose of this study is to develop measures for preventing or minimizing causalities at inland waters, by examining the actual conditions of rescue and aid at Korean inland waters and diagnosing related problems. It, therefore, attempted to analyze the status and system of the activity of rescue and aid at inland waters in Korea at high risk of accidents at inland waters, as it is highly affected by changes in rainfall because of climate change caused by global warming, a localized torrential downpour and its geography characterized by many mountainous districts, and to investigate the cases in Japan of which the system of rescue and aid at inland waters is similar to those in Korea. The problems related to the activity of rescue and aid at inland waters include lack of experts engaging in rescue and aide at inland waters, poor ability and professionalism for site response and dispersed the management system for it. This study is expected to establishing practical education and training plans specific to localities and reviewing the activity of rescue and aid at inland waters.

Language: en