Abstract

Recently, as the frequency of disasters and accidents have increased sharply, safety experience education is more important than ever in order to protect the lives of not only oneself but also others in unexpected situations. Accordingly, there is a growing need for safety education that enables people to quickly respond and cope with sudden accidents and disasters. Currently, there are seven large-scale safety experience centers in Korea, and as of 2003, the construction of the first civil safety experience center in Korea was started in Gwangnaru, Seoul and many progresses have been made in the field of safety experience and safety experience education to date. Therefore, in this research, we tried to investigate and analyze the actual operation status of seven large-scale safety experience centers to derive six problems. Based on problems, this study tried to present six improvement strategies for operating the safety experience center efficiently.

