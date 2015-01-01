Abstract

Covid-19 is affecting our daily lives, we are changing, such as the mandatory wearing of indoor masks, restrictions on movement, business restrictions in restaurants, off classes, and working from home. The new term 'corona depression' (blue) has been coined to describe to depression or lethargy caused by these daily changes. Eun-Hwan Lee (2020) claimed that as a result of analyzing the psychological and mental state of Koreans caused by Covid-19 through a survey, about half of the people are experiencing depression due to Corona-19. Besides, in September 2020, the Ministry of Health and Welfare presented the opinions of experts concerned that the prolonged Covid-19 could deepen social isolation and economic difficulties and lead to an increase in the Risk of Suicide. In this study, after investigating concerns about the increase in suicide in the Covid-19 era, and presenting the limitations of suicide prevention measures then argue that suicide prevention education should be implemented for an unspecified number of people around multi-use facilities.

Language: en