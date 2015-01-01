Abstract

During the Fourth Revolution, the unmanned aerial vehicle sector is used not only for commercial transportation but also for reconnaissance and attack on battlefield areas in the military, and the development of unmanned aerial vehicles is emerging as a new type of threat. Through a comparative analysis of current and new response weapons, the effectiveness and cost of the response weapon system, management factors, and combatant minimization were analyzed. The development of a new concept response weapon system requires the establishment of a more efficient air defense system, and the development and necessity of laser weapons, a new concept response weapon suitable for the fourth revolution, were studied. By converting current military aircraft into oriented energy laser weapons among non-lethal weapons such as high-power microwave, high-power electromagnetic waves, and high-energy weapon systems, the development of various types of laser weapon systems will be able to develop for each army, navy, and air force.

