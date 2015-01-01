Abstract

This study is to develop and disseminate appropriate technologies for decision support system for urban flood prevention to support those who lack basic knowledge of urban flood prevention (Vietnam officials, city planning officials, residents, etc. In this study, in consultation with local governments, Lao Cai and Hue were selected as case-targeted. After the end of the project, the management system is expected to be established to create a disaster-free city in Vietnam. In practical terms, the developed urban flood prevention support system can be used for the analysis of disaster vulnerability of Vietnamese local governments. Furthermore, the central government can establish a wide-area and long-term strategy based on the data accumulated through the continuous utilization of Vietnamese local governments for their urban planning. Through the analysis of urban flood vulnerability and the development of a support system for urban flood prevention, technical support will be expanded to other developing countries.

Language: en