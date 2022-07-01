|
Fu X, Yang X, Cui X, Liu F, Li H, Yan M, Xie G, Guo W. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 123-131.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35933856
BACKGROUND: Previous research found associations between neuropsychiatric disorders and patterns of highly connected "hub" nodes, which are crucial in coordinating brain functions. Melancholic depression is considered a relatively distinct and homogenous subtype of major depressive disorder (MDD), which responds better to pharmacological treatments than placebos or psychotherapies. Accordingly, melancholic depression probably has distinct neuropathological underpinnings. This study aims to examine the overlapping and segregated changes of functional hubs in melancholic and non-melancholic MDD.
Functional hub; Functional magnetic resonance imaging; Global functional connectivity; Major depressive disorder (MDD); Melancholic depression