Fung HW, Chien WT, Lam SKK, Ross CA. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 132-138.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2022.07.054

35933857

BACKGROUND: To improve the outcomes of depression treatment, personalized treatments that take individual needs into account are recommended. Recent research suggests that a subgroup of depressed people who suffer from co-occurring dissociation may be more likely to have encountered traumatic or stressful experiences and they may also have more psychosocial intervention needs.

METHODS: This study examined the prevalence and correlates of dissociative symptoms in an online convenience sample of people (N = 410) from 18 different countries/regions who reported clinically significant levels of depressive symptoms (indicated by Patient Health Questionnaire-9 score ≥10).

RESULTS: Over 60% of participants exhibited clinically significant levels of dissociative symptoms (indicated by a Multiscale Dissociation Inventory total score >66). Compared with those with low levels of dissociative symptoms, participants with high levels of dissociative symptoms reported more traumas, interpersonal stress, depression and trauma-related symptoms. Emotional constriction in particular had a weak but significant negative correlation with the level of perceived medication benefits. LIMITATIONS: The use of an online convenience sample could limit the generalizability of our findings. Our cross-sectional data could not demonstrate causal relationships between the study variables.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight a need for complex health interventions for depressed people with co-occurring dissociative symptoms, focusing not only on depressive symptoms but also addressing trauma and dissociation-related symptoms.


Trauma; Depression; Dissociation; Depressive disorder; Psychosocial care

