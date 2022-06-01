|
Horoz N, Buil JM, Koot S, van Lenthe FJ, Houweling TAJ, Koot HM, Van Lier PAC. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 93: 119-137.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35934447
This study examined (a) whether growing up with lower-educated parents and attending lower parental education schools associated with children's problem development within the behavioral, emotional, and peer relationship domains; and (b) whether the association of lower individual-level parental education with children's development within these three domains depended upon school-level parental education. To this end, 698 children (M(age) = 7.08 in first grade) from 31 mainstream elementary schools were annually followed from first grade to sixth grade. Problems within the behavioral domain included conduct problems, oppositional defiant problems, attention-deficit and hyperactivity problems, and aggression. Problems within the emotional domain included depression and anxiety symptoms. Problems within the peer relationship domain included physical victimization, relational victimization, and peer dislike.
Language: en
Emotional and behavioral problems; Multi-level latent growth models; Parental education; Peer relationships; School SES