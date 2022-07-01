Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in people with schizophrenia. Identifying risk factors for suicide in schizophrenia is therefore an important clinical and research priority.



METHOD: A cross-sectional secondary analysis was conducted on the DNA Polymorphisms in Mental Illness Study (DPIM) data. Suicidality data was extracted, and the number of positive and negative symptoms were established for a total of 1494 participants. Logistic and negative binomial regression analyses were conducted to assess for associations between positive or negative symptoms and suicidal ideation, attempt, or number of attempts, whilst adjusting for potential confounders.



RESULTS: Negative symptoms were associated with a reduction in the risk of suicidal ideation (odds ratio [OR]: 0.83; 95 % CI: 0.75-0.91) and suicide attempt (OR: 0.79; 95 % CI: 0.71-0.88) after adjusting for age and sex. Positive symptoms were associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation (OR: 1.06; 95 % CI: 1.03-1.09), suicide attempt (OR: 1.04; 95 % CI: 1.00-1.07) and number of suicide attempts (incidence rate ratio [IRR]: 1.05; 95 % CI: 1.01-1.08). Further adjusting for depressive symptoms slightly increased the magnitude of associations with negative symptoms but attenuated associations between positive symptoms and suicidality to the null.



CONCLUSIONS: Negative symptoms are associated with a reduced risk of suicidality, whilst positive symptoms are associated with an increased risk of suicidality. Depressive symptoms may confound or mediate these associations.

