Abstract

As cannabis use is being legalized in an increasing number of states, it is important to understand the changing dynamic of the risk in cannabis use disorder (CUD). Shape-based time-series clustering was used to identify ZIP Code Tabulation Areas (ZCTAs) with similar changing pattern in CUD over time. We conducted a cross-sectional logistic regression analysis to investigate the most recent ZCTA socio-demographic characteristics in relation to the changing CUD rates. The emergency discharge rates generally increased during 2010-2016. Increase during 2017-2019 was found in Sacramento and Santa Barbara County. Approximately 13% of ZCTAs showed an increasing trend of hospitalization discharge during 2017-2019. Males and non-Hispanic Black had larger increase than other groups during 2017-2019. The recent growing trend was found associated with greater racial diversity and rural ZCTAs. The findings from this study hold promise for local public health officials to adjust the cannabis intervention strategies in target districts and improve overall health outcomes.

