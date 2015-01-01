Abstract

Although previous studies have preliminarily explored the link between existential isolation (EI) and suicidal ideation, their relationship is not well understood. Drawing upon the state trait EI model and terror management theory, the present study proposes that EI could predict suicidal ideation owing to a crisis of meaning, speculating that self-esteem and perceived social support can alleviate the negative effects of EI. Most research on EI has come from individualistic cultures; no prior studies have explored this theme in China, which is widely considered to be a representative collectivist culture. The present study aims to close this gap in the literature by exploring two hypotheses using a sample of Chinese college students (N = 480). The results showed that participants who identified as men had higher EI than participants who identified as women. Moreover, individuals living in rural areas with a lower subjective economic status or the experience of being left behind have higher levels of EI. EI can predict suicidal ideation, both directly and indirectly, through a crisis of meaning. However, self-esteem and perceived social support can alleviate the negative influence of EI, and their moderating roles were also discussed.

