Abstract

Durkheim's Le Suicide outlined four distinct types of suicide, of which three were greatly in detail. The fourth, fatalistic suicide, was developed only within the confines of a footnote in Durkheim's work. In this paper, I propose that the largely neglected concept of fatalistic suicide is a useful model for potentially understanding student-suicide in South Korea. Korea has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, especially among the student-aged bracket. More specifically, I contend that the Korean education system creates a fatalistic social environment for many Korean students. I argue that fatalistic suicide is the most appropriate suicide-type to theoretically classify these suicides when juxtaposed with the other three types. Moreover, this paper discusses fatalism in Korea in relation to its possible socio-emotional and psychological effects on Korean students, making for an approach that attempts to address the gap between social forces and individual behavior.

