Abstract

Risk of suicide among youth is a daunting public health concern that requires collaborative and coordinated prevention and intervention efforts. In recent years, suicide has been the second leading cause of death among children and youth aged 10-24 years in the U.S., with death by suicide totaling nearly 20% of total deaths among this combined age group in 2019 (Heron, 2021). Rates of suicidal thoughts have also increased significantly, particularly among middle and high school students. Identifying youth who have suicidal thoughts but not behaviors is critical. We know that suicide attempts greatly increase the risk that a person will end their life.

