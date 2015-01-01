Abstract

Acute poisoning is a global public health challenge. Several factors played role in high mortality among acute organophosphorus poisoning (OP) poisoning patients including clinical, vitals, and biochemical properties. The traditional analysis techniques use baseline measurements whereas latent profile analysis is a person-centered approach using repeated measurements. To determine varying biochemical parameters and their relationship with intensive care unit (ICU) mortality among acute organophosphorus poisoning patients through a latent class trajectory analysis. The study design was a retrospective cohort and we enrolled data of 299 patients admitted between Aug'10 to Sep'16 to ICU of Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau, Civil Hospital, Karachi. The dependent variable was ICU-mortality among OP poisoning patients accounting for ICU stay, elapsed time since poison ingestion, age, gender, and biochemical parameters (including electrolytes (potassium, chloride, sodium), creatinine, urea, and random blood sugar). Longitudinal latent profile analysis is used to form the trajectories of parameters. In determining and comparing the risk of ICU-mortality we used Cox-Proportional-Hazards models, repeated measures and trajectories were used as independent variables. The patients' mean age was 25.4 ± 9.7 years and ICU-mortality was (13.7%, n = 41). In trajectory analysis, patients with trajectories (normal-increasing and high-declining creatinine, high-remitting sodium, normal-increasing, and high-remitting urea) observed the highest ICU-mortality i.e. 75% (6/8), 67% (2/3), 80% (4/5), 75% (6/8), and 67% (2/3) respectively compared with other trajectories. On multivariable analysis, compared with patients who had normal consistent creatinine levels, patients in normal-increasing creatinine class were 15 times [HR:15.2, 95% CI 4.2-54.6], and the high-declining class was 16-times [HR 15.7, 95% CI 3.4-71.6], more likely to die. Patients in with high-remitting sodium, the trajectory was six-times [HR 5.6, 95% CI 2.0-15.8], normal-increasing urea trajectory was four times [HR 3.9, 95% CI 1.4-11.5], and in extremely high-remitting urea trajectory was 15-times [HR 15.4, 95% CI 3.4-69.7], more likely to die compared with those who were in normal-consistent trajectories of sodium and urea respectively. Among OP poisoning patients an increased risk of ICU-mortality were significantly associated with biochemical parameters (sodium, urea, creatinine levels) using latent profile technique.

