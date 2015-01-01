Abstract

Background

As a result of the opioid epidemic, the demand for treatment options for opioid use disorder (OUD) such as methadone has increased. Methadone can only be administered in methadone clinics. Though numerous methadone clinics are located across the state of Georgia, access to methadone treatment may still be a concern for certain areas of the state. In this study, we examine the relationship between access to methadone clinics and opioid overdose death rates at the county level and compare access to treatment through Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) if methadone provision was to expand in Georgia.



Methods

We utilize location data for methadone clinics and FQHCs, and opioid overdose death rates at the county level from 2019 for the study analysis. The analysis was carried out using a geographical information system (GIS) mapping and a descriptive analysis.



Results

The results show that there is no methadone clinic accessible to individuals within a 15-minute drive time for 4 out of the 5 counties with the highest opioid overdose death rates in Georgia, though FQHCs are accessible within a 15-minute drive time to more than 67% of the population in each of these counties. Additionally, 7 out of the 9 counties with the highest opioid overdose death rates have no methadone clinic accessible within a 15-minute drive time, though all those counties have easier access to FQHCs.



Conclusion

If methadone distribution was to expand to FQHCs, more counties and a larger area of Georgia would have greater access to methadone treatment.

Language: en