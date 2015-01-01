|
Ijaz S, Iqbal M. Children rights journal of Rawalpindi Medical University 2022; 2(1): 32-34.
INTRODUCTION: Sexual abuse is an alarming issue in children of Pakistan1 which has not only physical but also mental implications.2,3 It is common globally but many cases are not reported because of fear, feeling of self-blame, guilt, or many other reasons.4,5,6 Pakistan is still in the infancy period to deal with and protect child abuse cases although legislation has been passed and needs to work a lot on this issue. This article gives an idea of the current situation in Pakistan so that policies can be made and protective measures were done at the grass root level.
prevention.; Sexual child abuse