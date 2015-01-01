|
Suvidutt MS, Aditya T. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 120-125.
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
Hate Speech is a social menace. Disability hate speech is nothing but hatred perpetuated against any disabled person. It is prevalent offline as well as on the virtual platform. Despite the legal provisions against hate speech, instances of hate speech are increasing rapidly.
